Funny Weekends Are For Waffles Apparel Baker Tote Bag

Weekends are for Waffles. Awesome for baking fans who love to bake waffles and pancakes in their kitchen. Perfect for a hobby cook making waffle with maple syrup for breakfast. Unique for kids, men, women, mom, dad, grandpa and grandma. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.