Funny Winter Snow Sport Skier Stunt Born To Ski T-Shirt

Get here your funny ski tee if you love the winter sport and the skiing holidays in the mountains. Wether going to Lake Tahoe, Colorado, Vail, Breckenridge or even Canada, perfect for every snow powder lover. Don't follow me, I do stupid things. Gift Idea for family and friends, wether men or women if for christmas or birthday. Perfect for the next ski day, wether you're going freestyle, carving, racing or into the powder snow offroad the slope Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem