Funny Woodworking Design For Men Women Woodworker Carpentry Tote Bag

Do you love woodworking? Cute gift idea with "There is no scrap wood Just pieces not used yet" for woodworkers, carpenters and construction workers. Woodwork present on birthday and Christmas for woodworking lovers and fans who are into carpentry. Best present for men, women, mom, dad, kids, boys, girls and toddlers who loves wood carving. Ideal for mother and father who loves creating items from woods. Great for youth teen, sister and brother who like cabinet and furniture making at the workshop. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.