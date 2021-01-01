Funny Zen Sloth Namaste Namastay 6 Feet Away Yoga Meditation T-Shirt

Quarantine is finished but we still need to keep the social distance to keep each other healthy. Wear this design to be responsible for yourself and others while sharing the humor. Your friends will keep their social distance six feet away from you. This design makes a great gift for anyone who survived Spring 2020 but still would like to keep their social distance or anyone who just likes to share the pun and humor of social distancing. Check out our brand for more social distancing designs. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem