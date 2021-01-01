Fur Mama Fur Mom Fur Mother Fur Dad Fur Father Dog Daddy Cat Tote Bag

Cat Dog and mom dad adopt a dog or cat for life and for some they are their children. Dogs are wonderful companions and great for easing anxiety especially when they want to sit in your lap, despite their size. For any dog mom dog lover sister mother aunt. Cute, funny, sweet, adorable, simple text with a dog paw print, distressed for a vintage look. Dog Cat Mom Cat Dog Mother Puppy Dog Lover Kitty Lover Puppy Lover Puppy Mother Sweet Puppy Dog Mother Dog Mom Dog Mama Dog Lover. Large text to be seen far away 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.