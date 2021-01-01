Julbo Fury Sunglasses - One Size - Dark Blue / Green Grey / Spectron 3Cf

Features of the Julbo Fury Sunglasses Nose Grip : Flexible, shock-absorbing grip insert on the bridge. Air Link Temple system : This elastomer shock absorber insert Fitted at the end of the temple makes the glasses lighter and more comfortable Full Venting : Highly vented sunglasses structure allowing full circulation of air to prevent fogging. Grip Tech : Exclusive soft-comfort material on the temples that doesn't stick to hair, giving perfect grip and comfort Panoramic view : Wide lens surface for maximum field of vision. Total Cover : Maximum protection from sunlight in extreme conditions.