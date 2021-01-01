Jade Yoga Fusion Extra Thick 7.93mm Yoga Mat, Purple

Bend like never before with the Jade Yoga Fusion 7.93mm Yoga Mat. With the added cushion, this mat assures you’ll have no problem performing your favorite yoga poses. The natural rubber of allows you to enjoy a slip-free experience even if the mat gets wet with your perspiration. Jade Yoga mats are manufactured right here in the US and are made without any synthetic plastics. Go green with this non-synthetic, made-in-the-USA mat by Jade Yoga. FEATURES: Eco-friendly yoga mat 7.93mm thick Delivers superior comfort without sacrificing stability Open-cell rubber for the ultimate grip Non-slip performance Constructed with natural rubber Made with renewable resources in the USA Does not contain synthetic plastics Contains no PVCs In compliance with U.S. environmental laws Jade Yoga, with Trees For the Future, plants a tree with every mat sold One-year manufacturer’s warranty Model: 568MB, 568OL, 568P Jade Yoga