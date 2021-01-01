Fusionplex Intense Repair Hair Conditioner enriched with silk amino acids instantly helps to protect against breakage due to combing and mechanical damage. Detangles and leaves the hair smooth. Wella Fusionplex Intense Repair Conditioner 33.8 oz - Womens Wella - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.