The Deuter Futura 26 SL Pack is a daypack designed to optimize comfort on the trail. This model offers a women's specific Fit intended for shorter back lengths and smaller frames. The backpanel Features an Aircomfort suspended mesh designed to channel airflow and prevent sweat build-up. Breathable mesh padding extends from the torso through the hipbelt for a seamless, snug hug against your body. With the help of a lightweight internal frame, side compression straps, and load-lifter straps, this bag will stay balanced and close to your back, even when carrying heavier cargo. Features of the Deuter Futura 26 SL Pack Stability through shoulder straps with load adjustment straps Stretch front pocket Detachable rain cover Stretch side pockets Hiking pole loops Reflective logo print Side compression straps for regulating backpack volume Hydration system compatible Internal valuables pocket Wet laundry compartment Key holder Practical front pocket with compartments Adjustable chest strap