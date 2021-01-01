Futuristic Aquarius Raglan Baseball Tee

Aquarius likes: Fun with friends, helping others, fighting for causes, intellectual conversation, a good listener Strengths: Progressive, original, independent, humanitarian Weaknesses: Runs from emotional expression, temperamental, uncompromising, aloof Dislikes: Limitations, broken promises, being lonely, dull or boring situations, people who disagree with them Element: Air Quality: Fixed Color: Light-Blue, Silver Day: Saturday Ruler: Uranus, Saturn Greatest Overall Compatibility: Leo, Sagittarius Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem