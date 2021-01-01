G-Funk Music Design With Retro Vintage Inspired By 70s Sound Tote Bag

If you liked the 70s, then you definitely have heard of g-funk music and all the music popping that it brought to night clubs and dance studios. This design was inspired by the funk sound and funky cool music of the era. A cool hip design that appreciates. A great gift idea for that special someone that grew up on g-funk music and that 70s sound. Cool and smooth poppy sounds that this design brings to life. Nostalgia and retro look with a 70s inspired type. A groovy design 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.