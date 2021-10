Cellex-C G.L.A. Eye Balm is derived from evening primrose flowers, G.L.A. (gamma linoleic acid) helps to regulate water loss as well as prevent laugh-lines and crow's feet. Lecithin, extracted from eggs and soybeans, moisturizes as allantoin, azulene and Lady's Thistle soothe, restore and protect healthy skin. G.L.A. Eye Balm leaves the skin around the eyes smooth, silky and ready for the application of makeup.