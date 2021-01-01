The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Change up your style on and off the half-pipe with this adidas Originals G Shmoo Hoodie. Designed in collaboration with pro skateboarder Mark Gonzales. This pull-over has a regular fit that is loose without feeling sloppy. It has an attached hood that can be adjusted with a drawcord, dropped long sleeves that give you plenty of room to move, a kangaroo pouch pocket in front lets you stash the essentials, and ribbing on the cuffs and hem help keep the elements at bay. Sports a large screen print Shmoofoil design on the chest. 78% cotton, 22% recycled polyester fleece. Machine wash inside out, tumble dry inside out. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.