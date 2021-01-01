Yellow gold PVD stainless steel case with a white (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed yellow gold PVD bezel. Green and red web nylon (bee embroidered) dial with gold-tone alpha-style alpha-style shape hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Ronda quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. G-timeless Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Gucci G-Timeless Quartz Green and Reb Web Nylon Dial Ladies Watch YA1264128.