Gucci G-Timeless Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch YA1264131
Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold PVD) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver sunray (bee motif) dial with gold-tone hands and bee and star hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 8.3 mm. Band width: 19.8 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. G-timeless Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Gucci G-Timeless Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch YA1264131.