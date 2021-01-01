Therabody G3Pro: If you’ve ever wished for an in-home massage therapist, Theragun gets you pretty close. Developed by chiropractor Jason Wersland, this massage tool is designed to relieve occasional annoyances: soreness, little aches and pains from tech neck to tightness in the arches of your feet. Theragun is thoughtfully, ergonomically designed—its weight balances well in your hand, and the percussive arm swivels for hard-to-reach spots. It’s stupid-easy to use and comes with six heads that you can swap out for different sensations and parts of the body. And it’s strong: Theragun’s long-lasting industrial motor pulses up to 2,400 times a minute—and will continue to do so for years to come.2-speed functionality Professional-grade plastic composite with industrial-grade Japanese motor Included attachments: dampener, large ball, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone Includes 2 Lithium-ion batteries and charger (75 minutes battery life with full charge) 10.1"x8.1"x2.7" 2.9 lbs.