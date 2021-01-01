G40 BT5.1 Wireless Headphones Noise Reduction Touch Control IP54 Waterproof 3500mAh Charge Box Three-screen Digital Display Phone Holder (Black)

The earcaps can remove or not, all comfortable wearing feeling. Three-screen digital display, the charge box is magnetic design, can be taken as phone bracket. The charge box has its own charge cable, convenient design. Fingerprint touch control of music, call and voice assistant, handy operation. CVC8.0 noise reduction technology, bring you high-definition calls. IP54 waterproof, no fear for exercise, and can be worn in the bath. BT5.1 chip, stable performance, high transmission, low consumption and strong compatibility.