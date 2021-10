G425 MAX DRIVER Incredibly high MOI 26g tungsten movable CG-shifting weight Neutral, Draw and Fade settings for customized ball flight T9S+ forged face flexes to add distance Internal ribbing optimizes feel and sound Lightweight, 8-position hosel for adjusting loft and lie Arccos Caddie Smart Grip and Smart Sensor technology pair with the Arccos Caddie app to automatically record and analyze every shot