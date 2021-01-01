PING G425 SFT Fairway, Right Hand, Men's, steel

G425 SFT FAIRWAY Larger head, heel-side CG increases MOI and promotes right-to-left flight correction Spinsistency™ technology adds distance with a modified roll profile, mainly low on face Facewrap™ technology with a maraging steel face that extends into the crown and sole to increase flexing, speed and distance High-density tungsten back weight increases MOI for added forgiveness Lightweight, 8-position hosel for adjusting loft and lie 3-dot crown alignment aid Arccos Caddie Smart Grip and Smart Sensor technology pair with the Arccos Caddie app to automatically record and analyze every shot