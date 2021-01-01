Discover unique style and wear art in the Robert Graham Gabbay Evolution Limited Edition Long Sleeve Woven Shirt, featuring busts and geometric gold embroidery echoing the golden ratio. Swarovski crystal buttons at the front, silk brocade inside the cuff, and a crystal signature skull at the back complete this awe-inducing look. Each Limited Edition piece is individually numbered and features unique details and embroideries with designs that are one of a kind. Swarovski crystal buttons at the front. Geometric gold embroidery accents. Silk brocade inside the cuff. Long sleeves. Shirttail hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.