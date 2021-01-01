PatBO Gabi Laceup One Piece in Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) PatBO Gabi Laceup One Piece in Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) Self: 85% polyamide 15% elastanLining: 87% polyamide 13% elastan. Made in Brazil. Machine wash. Crossover halter neck with tie closure. Front cut-out details. Silver-tone hardware. PBTO-WX54. BOB18554US. PatBO is a Brazilian brand that captures the vibrant energy of South America through its artfully hand-embroidered Ready-To-Wear and Swim Collections. A dedication to preserving the art of craftsmanship is the essence of PatBO and a guiding principle of our Founder & Creative Director, Patricia Bonaldi. Each design is expertly handmade in the brand's atelier by a team of local artisans who are empowered by the skills they have acquired through PatBO.