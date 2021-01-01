PatBO Gabi Ruffle Bikini Bottom in Fuchsia,Blue. - size M (also in XS) PatBO Gabi Ruffle Bikini Bottom in Fuchsia,Blue. - size M (also in XS) Self: 85% polyamide 15% elastaneLining: 87% polyamide 13% elastane. Made in Brazil. Machine wash cold. Ruffle trim. Sheen finish. Item not sold as set. PBTO-WX49. CAB18582US. PatBO is a Brazilian brand that captures the vibrant energy of South America through its artfully hand-embroidered Ready-To-Wear and Swim Collections. A dedication to preserving the art of craftsmanship is the essence of PatBO and a guiding principle of our Founder & Creative Director, Patricia Bonaldi. Each design is expertly handmade in the brand's atelier by a team of local artisans who are empowered by the skills they have acquired through PatBO.