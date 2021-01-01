Isabel Marant Etoile Gabin Jacket in Blue. - size T2/L (also in T0/S, T1/M) Isabel Marant Etoile Gabin Jacket in Blue. - size T2/L (also in T0/S, T1/M) Self: 58% poly 27% wool 15% acrylicLining: 100% cotton. Made in Poland. Dry clean recommended. Partial front zipper closure. Contrast knit collar. Split hem. Hat not included. ISAR-WO29. 21AKP0035-21A009E. The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Etoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Etoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.