Queen Street Gabrielle 4-pc. Floral Heavyweight Comforter Set, One Size , Green

The Gabrielle 4 piece comforter set offers a fresh farmhouse look with a beautiful floral embroidery in neutral colors on top of a plush textured spa blue base fabric. Bordered with layered bands of natural and ivory with a diamond embroidery accent, this collection creates a peaceful retreat feeling. The comforters are generously oversized and overfilled and the matching pillow shams feature a hidden zipper closure. The coordinate textured bed skirt is constructed with tailored split corners 15 inches in depth and the banded stripe detail is perfect for any bedroom decor. Coordinate Gabrielle accent pillows, shams, and window treatments by queen street are available separately.# Pieces In Set: 4Included: 2 King Sham(s), 1 Bed Skirt(s) With 15 Inch Drop, 1 Comforter(s)Features: Oversized ComforterBed Skirt Drop: 15 InWarmth Factor: HeavyweightBed Size: California KingFill Weight: 8 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 110 Width/Inches, 96 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterBed Skirt Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: Faux LinenSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: TraditionalSham Care: Dry Clean OnlyBedding Care: Dry Clean OnlyBed Skirt Care: Dry Clean OnlyCountry of Origin: Imported