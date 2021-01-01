Gabrielle Dress In Brush Strokes Classic Navy (Curve) - 1X - Also in: 3X

Description Get the best of both worlds with the perfect blend of modern design details and flattering fit. Contemporary features like a mandarin collar look super fresh for fall, while the side faux-wrap of our long-sleeve Gabrielle Dress trims your waist and loves your curves. Make this yours ASAP. Leota\'s Essential Jersey is the ultimate easy-wear, easy-care fabric with the perfect blend of fit, comfort and stretch. Our signature fabric is refreshingly lightweight, yet so smoothing and flattering. Did we mention washing machine-friendly? This breathable jersey is both wrinkle-free and worry-free, so you always look polished and put-together, no matter what your day brings. Details Brush Strokes Classic Navy, BSCN Essential Jersey, 95% Polyester / 5% Spandex Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Do not bleach, cool iron if needed Imported Style #3793 Fit Fit is true to size Wrap Neckline Long Sleeve Knee Length 44" from shoulder to hem