retrofete Gabrielle Robe Dress in Baby Blue. - size L (also in XS) retrofete Gabrielle Robe Dress in Baby Blue. - size L (also in XS) 100% viscose. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Wrap styling with tie closure. Detachable crushed satin waist tie. Elastic cuffs. Imported. ROFR-WD101. SS20-2720. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.