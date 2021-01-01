Saint Laurent Gaby Quilted Satchel

Saint Laurent's Gaby satchel is crafted of quilted lambskin. The French label finishes this sleek style with its signature YSL metal logo. Flap front with snap closure Back slip pocket Two-compartment interior Interior zip pocket Leather Made in Italy SIZE Flat leather shoulder strap, 13.5" DROP 10.25"W x 7"H x 2"D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent's groundbreaking styles have become iconic cultural and artistic references, and its founder, the couturier Yves Saint Laurent, secured a reputation as one of the twentieth centurys foremost designers. Part of the Kering Group, the House kept true to its identity of absolute modernity and fashion authority. Under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, appointed in April 2016, the House offers a broad range of womens and mens ready-to-wear products, leather goods, shoes, jewelry and eyewear. It is also a major force in fragrances and cosmetics. Handbags - Ysl Handbags > Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saint Laurent. Color: Noir.