LPA Gage Short in Black. - size XXS (also in S, XS) LPA Gage Short in Black. - size XXS (also in S, XS) 95% poly 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Elasticized waistband. Side seam pockets. Slinky jersey fabric. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 15.75 in length. Imported. LPAR-WF52. LPF64 F20. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.