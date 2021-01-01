Skin Gal Tank in Lemon. - size M (also in S, XS) Skin Gal Tank in Lemon. - size M (also in S, XS) 100% organic pima cotton. Raw cut rolled neckline. Item not sold as a set. Made in Peru. SKIR-WS19. OJ107AG. Skin was created to offer women refuge. The goal was to provide healthful, mindfully crafted clothing in versatile, foundational forms. Each piece designed thoughtfully and built to inspire flexibility - giving women license to blur the lines when it came to their style. Pajamas as daywear. The birth of lounge and leisurewear. Intimates that were simple, enhancing our natural feminine shape rather than distracting from it. These are the pieces that take women from day to night and night to day again. Timeless and enduring, just like a second skin.