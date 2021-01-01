Galatians 2:20 "I have been crucified with Christ." Premium T-Shirt

These series of shirts is based on Ephesians 4:20-24, but especially verse 23 in which Christians are called to put on the new self of Christ. These shirts are meant to serve as a constant remind to hold fast and constantly renew oneself in the word. This is the perfect shirt to remind anyone of Galatians 2:20 which states that a believer has been crucified with Christ. It is no longer they who live, but Christ who lives through them. What a great reminder of the gospel! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.