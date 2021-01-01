Samsung Electronics Galaxy Buds Live, True Wireless Earbuds W/Active Noise Cancelling (Wireless Charging Case Included), Mystic Red (US Version)

SOUND THAT ROCKS: The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. An open design creates a live listening environment, suiting those who prefer a natural, spacious sound NEW STYLE. NEW SOUND: Equal parts earbuds and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in three colors you’ll want to rock all day TURN DOWN DISTRACTIONS: Turn on Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train or bus. Tap again to let in surrounding live sounds— colleagues’ voices, flight announcements, street traffic—while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger ALWAYS-ON ASSISTANCE: Use your always-on voice assistant to order coffee, send a message or search music hands free Features including Active Noise Canceling are enabled through Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices, available through the App Store