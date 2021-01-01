Free People Galaxy Studded Top in Ivory. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Free People Galaxy Studded Top in Ivory. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% poly. Made in India. Hand wash. Front dual tie closure. Front stud details with lace trim accents. Sheer linen fabric. Bell sleeves. Please note: bra not included. FREE-WS3504. OB1394342. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.