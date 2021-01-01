Galaxy Watch 42mm GPS Bluetooth Unlocked LTE Midnight Black US Version

HEALTH & WELLNESS Your most balanced life Galaxy Watch makes it simple to balance mind and body Improve the quality of your rest with integrated sleep cycle tracking Stay hydrated and get reminders to keep moving throughout the day Track calories burned and calories consumed And when things get stressful reset with guided meditation and breathing exercises 4 BATTERY Go for days Go nonstop for days on a single charge4 The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down LTE Leave yor phone behind Leave your phone at home With Galaxy Watch you have the freedom to call text stream music and get notifications via cellular 5 You can even shop or grab lunch with Pay on your watch 6 DURABILITY Made to last Built with both military-grade durability7 and water resistance 8 Galaxy Watch takes on spills splashes unexpected rain and even swim workouts Plus the Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ prevents the display from getting scratched *