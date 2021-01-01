Caroline Constas Gale Bikini Top in White. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Caroline Constas Gale Bikini Top in White. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 75% poly 25% spandexLining: 91% poly 9% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unpadded. Front bow accent at bust. Item not sold as a set. CLNR-WX28. MB70SSBE21. For New York-based designer Caroline Constas, wanderlust is a way of life, inspiring her namesake line of jet set-ready pieces. Her signature off-the-shoulder silhouettes, and weightless cotton fabrics have been flattering women's frames since 2014. Caroline's Greek heritage and extensive travels throughout the Mediterranean inflect each collection with a laidback sense of glamour, season after season.