Mine Finds by Jay King Gallery Collection Indian Blanket Stone Necklace

Jay King Gallery Collection Indian Blanket Stone Necklace A natural composite of jasper and chalcedony, American-mined "Indian Blanket Stone" features swirling shades of white, black, brown and gray. Handcrafted into a beautiful necklace design, this beautiful and unique stone provides a chic, finishing touch to any outfit. Approx. 18"L x 1-9/16"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Hook closure Necklace has freeform, multi-color Indian Blanket stones bezel-set in multi-stone, sterling silver center station Multi-color nugget-shaped beads of Indian Blanket stones complete necklace Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Multi-Color Indian Blanket Stone - Freeform (20x15mm to 12x6mm), nugget (9-5mm); mined in USA