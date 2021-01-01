Mine Finds by Jay King Gallery Collection Turquoise, Amber and Amethyst Earrings

Jay King Gallery Collection Turquoise, Amber and Amethyst Earrings Style squared. These gallery-inspired sterling silver earrings feature an open squares motif, embellished with polished squares of turquoise, amethyst and amber. Earrings measure approx. 1-7/8"L x 3/4"W Stamped .925 Pierced with wire backs Geometric design drops have bezel-set squares of turquoise, amethyst and amber Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Campitos Turquoise - Square (5x5mm); mined in Mexico Amethyst - Square (8x8mm); mined in South Africa Pressed Golden Brown Amber - Square (12x12mm); collected in Ukraine