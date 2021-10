Crank your style up a notch with this platform espadrille sandal available in a variety of finishes. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width. Open toe. Hook-and-loop back strap closure. Espadrille platform. Approx. 3" heel, 1.5" platform. Imported Availble in Golle (leather upper, man made lining and sole), LPISU (suede upper, manmade sole)