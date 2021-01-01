Pair the Free People Galloon Lace Racerback bra with your favorite top for a cute peek-a-boo look! The floral lace bralette features comfortable mesh lining and scalloped edges for an enticing look. Pull-on construction with a V-neckline, fixed shoulder straps, racerback design, and straight trim. 93% nylon, 7% spandex. Hand wash, hang dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.