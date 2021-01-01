HERM S Galop 26MM Diamond, Stainless Steel & Alligator Strap Watch

From the Galop Collection. Inspired by the shape of a stirrup and the aerodynamics of a galloping racehorse, this stunning timepiece is crafted in stainless steel with 150 diamonds lining the bezel, finished with an alligator strap. Dynamic and elegant, the Galop is very much in line with the Parisian leather-goods makers equestrian heritage. Swiss quartz movement Stainless steel bezel set with 150 diamonds, 0.66 tcw Crown at 6 o'clock Opaline silvered dial Arabic numeral hour markers Stainless steel case Alligator strap Steel pin buckle clasp Two-year International warranty Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 3 ATM SIZE Stirrup-shape case, 26mm x 40.8mm (1.05" x 1.60") Strap, 10mm (0.40"). Fine Jewelry - Fine Watches > Herm s > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. HERM S. Color: Silver.