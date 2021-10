Don't gamble on inept eye protection for your budding snow superstar with these youth-fit snow goggles. Offering UV protection and an antifog inner lens, these goggles are designed for small to medium faces and can be adjusted for the perfect fit. Compatible with both helmets and eyeglasses, they mold around the face due to single-layer foam and a floating membrane that also eliminates pressure on the temple. 164mm lens width 100% UV protection