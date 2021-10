PERFORMANCE DESIGN Under Armour® Gameday 5-Pad Compression Girdle is designed with comfort for all day wear Enhanced with HEX padding that increases injury prevention with its stable pressure across your waist, thighs, hamstring and groin Moisture transport system wicks sweat and dries fast to prevent chaffing Integrated with HeatGear Tech constructed from: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex Foam, 100% Polyethylene