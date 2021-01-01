GamePi20 Mini Retro Video Game Console Based on Raspberry Pi Zero/Zero W/Zero WH 2.0inch IPS Display Onboard Speaker & Earphone Jack

Best Quality Guranteed. Raspberry Pi Zero WH inside, small size, yet powerful 2.0inch IPS display, 320x240 pixels; Integrates battery charge circuitry, powered from 14500 lithium battery, plays anywhere anytime Battery life indicator;Onboard speaker and earphone jack, listen to the familiar BGM from the old days Volume and backlight adjustment, make the most comfortable experience by your own; Immersion gold process, high quality material, carefully crafted Resources download: www.com/wiki/GamePi20