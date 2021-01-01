Top Flite Gamer Tour Wedge, Right Hand, Men's, Gray

Craft an exceptional short game with the Top Flite Gamer Tour Wedge. This sleek blade wedge features player preferred sole grinds and bounce angles for improved playability from all lies. CNC milled face grooves pair with True Spin Technology to enable remarkable spin command on scoring shots around the green. The high-quality stainless steel construction and premium gunmetal PVD finish create a player-preferred blend of style and performance. FEATURES: Sleek blade head style favored by serious golfers for shot shaping control and versatility Player preferred sole grinds and bounce angles engineered for improved playability from all lies CNC milled grooves pair with True Spin Technology to produce greater spin control on scoring shots High quality stainless steel construction produces exceptional feel and responsiveness across the face Premium Gunmetal PVD finish creates a timeless, durable aesthetic at address Wedge flex steel shaft maximizes control for short game performance Soft, tacky Top Flite grip ensures exceptional feel around the green