Gaming Headset PS4 Headset Xbox One Headset with Noise Canceling Mic and Rgb Light PC Headset with Stereo Surround Sound OverEar Headphones for PC.

Best Quality Guranteed. Professional Gaming HeadphonesHigh power 50MM neodymium magnets drivers, provide you immersive gaming experience, you can hear every subtle sound like footsteps, Wind and gunshot. Best gaming headset for various kinds of games like RPG, FPS or MOBA, etc. Noise Cancelling MicrophoneOnmidirectional sensitive microphone with noise isolation tech for enhanced voice quality and reduces ambient noise, to pick up your voice clearly and loudly. easily to switch ON/OFF. Built for ComfortOur Xbox One PS4 headset is suitable for different head shapes. Lightweight design, breathable protein over-ear pads, flexible headband with thickening pads, provide you with a long & comfortable gaming session. Multi-platforms Headset Support PlayStation 4, Xbox One/ One S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, laptop, Computer, PSP, iPad, Tablet, Phone. [An extra Microsoft adapter (not included) is needed when connecting with an old version Xbox One] Effortless