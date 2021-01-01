NUBWO Gaming headsets PS4 N7 3.5mm Gaming Headset Deep Bass Headphones On Ear Earphone With Microphone For PS4 New Xbox One PC Smart Phone

[Powerful Sound]: Strong bass, crystal clear audio perfectly suits gamers. The 50mm high flux magnetic neodymium drivers delivers immersive game sound and clear team chat. [Compatible With Multi Devices]: Suitable for New Xbox One / PS4, game console, PC, computer, laptop, tablet PC, phone and more devices with stereo 3.5mm plug. [Exact Pickup Microphone]: Adjustable one way microphone can pick up sounds with great sensitivity and reduces background noise for better in-game chats. With remote. [Comfortable to Wear]: Self-adaptive headband provides solid support and truly comfort. Suspension style headband designed for long-time comfort. [Convenient to Use]: Automatically silder enhances feeling of use without oppressive feeling. The switch on the microphone ensures you have a clear voice.