The Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini Bracelet is made of soft leather and finished with an elegant Gancini clasp in palladium plated brass. This adjustable, chunky bracelet is your style piece to finish off any outfit. Gold-tone brass threader pin. Gold-tone brass hardware. Crafted with leather. Presentation box included. Made in Italy. Measurements: Width: 5 7 in Diameter/Length: 7 1 2 in Weight: 0.7 oz