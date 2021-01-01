ALAÏA Garance Phone Bag in Tan Unlined leather with polished gunmetal-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Open top. Scalloped top. Signature geometric perforation throughout. Measures approx 7W x 4H x 1D. Top handle with a 2 drop. Shoulder strap with a 23 drop. ALIA-WY31. AA1P098CA104. About the designer: The late Azzedine Alaïa had a comprehensive understanding of the female form, thanks to an education in sculpture from École des Beaux-Arts. Revered for his bodycon silhouettes that defined the aesthetic of Paris in the ‘80s, the Tunisian designer was also known for his intricate footwear, statement bags and laser-cut accessories.