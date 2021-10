Valentino Garavani's fedora has been crafted in Italy from antique-rose rabbit-felt in a classic blush hue. Trimmed with a sweep of tonal leather around the crown, it's defined by the maison's iconic 'VLOGO' plaque and a timeless silhouette. It has an internal browband to ensure a comfortable fit. Wear it with: [The Row Sweater id1265674], [GOLDSIGN Jeans id1259077], [Jennifer Fisher Earrings id1280228].