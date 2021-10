Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri debuted Valentino Garavani's 'Rockstud' pumps on the runway in 2010 and the style has never lost its appeal. This caged version has been made in Italy from a combination of patent black and matte blush leather. They're decorated with pale-gold embellishments that are galvanized by hand to retain their glossy shine over time. Shown here with: [RE/DONE Jeans id1132857], [The Line By K Top id1158994], [BY FAR Shoulder bag id1137283].