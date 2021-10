Pre-order this style today! Add to Shopping Bag to view approximate ship date. You'll be charged only when your item ships. Taking inspiration from ancient Roman style, chain-mail made from oversized, antiqued pyramid studs armor this lambskin leather shoulder bag. Both the top handle and chain strap are removable, so you can carry it multiple ways-even as a clutch. Style Name: Valentino Garavani Small Roman Stud Chain Mail Leather Shoulder Bag.